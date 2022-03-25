Glen Griffiths Sells 3,057 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.
About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.