Glen Griffiths Sells 3,057 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after buying an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 922,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

