Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.10

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 117696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $982.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 175.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.
About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
