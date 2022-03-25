Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.18. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

