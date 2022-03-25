Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.