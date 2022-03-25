Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 143,800.0% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 143,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,785,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 32,249,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,391,117. Global Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Global Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.