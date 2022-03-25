Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.82

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.82 and traded as low as C$20.27. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.27, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.55%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.