Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

BUG stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 398,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,755. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

