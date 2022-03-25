Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

