Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

