Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSPT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,829. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

