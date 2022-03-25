Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 426,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

