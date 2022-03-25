Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of GCBC opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $437.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

