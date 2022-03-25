Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.73. Grifols shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.