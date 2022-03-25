Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

