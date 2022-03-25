Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $142.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,036. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.