Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $142.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ GH traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,036. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guardant Health (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
