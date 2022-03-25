Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.85 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

