Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 15,839 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

