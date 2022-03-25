Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,117 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 578.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.52 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

