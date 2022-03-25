Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

