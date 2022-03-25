H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $70.82. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 9,172 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.