Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HFD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 252.06 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.82). The company has a market cap of £551.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

