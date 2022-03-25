Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.17).

HLMA has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.39) to GBX 2,750 ($36.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

HLMA traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,468 ($32.49). The company had a trading volume of 253,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,028. The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,421.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,807.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

