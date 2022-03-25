Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 4,551 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,850,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,184,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

