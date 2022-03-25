Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 92 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $137.48. 8,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.09 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

