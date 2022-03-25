Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.71. 1,403,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

