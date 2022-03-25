Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

