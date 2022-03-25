Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 2,761,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

