Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

