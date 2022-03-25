Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $101.47. 129,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,349. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

