Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 15,665 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 18,372,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,475,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

