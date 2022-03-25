Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $329.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.