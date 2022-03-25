Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 23,860 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.69. The company had a trading volume of 369,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,408. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

