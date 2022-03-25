Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.37. 2,937,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

