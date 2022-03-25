Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 357,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,366. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

