HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 40,053 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

