Harbour Energy plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

