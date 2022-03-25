Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HBIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,393. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

