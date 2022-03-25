HC Wainwright Boosts Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $43.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

