HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
