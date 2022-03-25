HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.