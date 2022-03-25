Head-To-Head Comparison: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.28 $138.18 million $0.42 19.60 TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.23 $103.33 million $0.82 4.57

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30% TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centennial Resource Development and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 7 2 0 2.22 TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.53, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats TETRA Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

