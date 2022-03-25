Head-To-Head Survey: Better Choice (BTTR) & Its Rivals

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Better Choice to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Choice and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1277 1446 32 2.41

Better Choice presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.73%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 101.50%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 10.63 Better Choice Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -16.72

Better Choice’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Summary

Better Choice peers beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

