Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.
Healius Company Profile (Get Rating)
