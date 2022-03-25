HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.66 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 71,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,200. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -918.15, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.