Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.