Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Hello Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Get Hello Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hello Group stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Hello Group worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.