Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.