Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

