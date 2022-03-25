Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock worth $4,203,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.