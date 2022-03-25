Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.