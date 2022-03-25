Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of VOXX International worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli acquired 27,653 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $355,894.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417 in the last three months. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

